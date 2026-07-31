250 active-duty U.S. Army troops mobilizing to fight northwest wildfires

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — As catastrophic wildfires sweep across the Intermountain West and Pacific Northwest, federal officials are calling in the U.S. military to support fire crews on the front lines.

Approximately 250 active-duty U.S. Army soldiers are mobilizing to support wildland firefighting efforts across Oregon and Washington, the National Multi-Agency Coordinating Group (NMAC) announced Friday.

Working out of the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, NMAC requested the Department of Defense activation as national resources reach their limits. The soldiers will serve as hand crews. A similar deployment occurred during heavy fire activity in 2024.

"The United States has been experiencing above-normal fire activity, which will likely continue. These conditions are creating competition for all types of wildland fire resources,” said Chuck Russell, NMAC Chair. “In order to meet current demands, we are working with the U.S. military to activate additional fire suppression resources. We appreciate the U.S. military for their assistance in protecting lives, property, infrastructure and critical cultural and natural resources. Together, we work to reduce threats from wildfires and other disasters.”

According to the NMAC, the nation is currently at Preparedness Level 5—the highest alert level—indicating that national firefighting resources are heavily committed and nearing exhaustion. More than 90 large wildfires are actively burning across the country, consuming hundreds of thousands of acres of grass, brush, and timber. Over half of these active blazes are concentrated in Oregon and Washington.

The regional crisis prompted Idaho Gov. Brad Little to declare a fire disaster emergency on Wednesday, July 29, authorizing the deployment of the Idaho National Guard to combat the massive Big Grass Fire in Owyhee County. Spanning the Oregon-Idaho border, that blaze alone has burned more than 300,000 acres, sparking widespread evacuations.

RELATED: Gov. Little declares fire disaster emergency, deploys Idaho National Guard to Big Grass Fire

Before deploying to the fire lines, the troops will undergo intensive training and receive personal protective equipment at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington. The program includes both classroom instruction and field exercises focused on basic wildland fire suppression, chainsaw operations, and firefighter safety.

The soldiers are expected to conclude their training by Friday, Aug. 7. Once deployed, the soldiers will build fire lines and conduct line-holding operations alongside experienced wildland fire strike team leaders and crew bosses.

"All firefighting activities will be conducted with consideration for the safety and well-being of all personnel," states the NMAC.

In addition to the ground troops, four U.S. Air Force C-130s equipped with Modular Airborne Fire Fighting Systems are currently providing aerial firefighting support in the Pacific Northwest.