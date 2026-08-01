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At least 3 dead in explosion at Moscow restaurant

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Published 12:37 PM

By Anna Chernova, CNN

(CNN) — At least three people were killed and 15 injured in an explosion near a cafe in central Moscow on Saturday, according to Russian state news agency TASS, citing the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The cause of the blast was not immediately known.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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