Pay It Forward: Making Masks

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIDK/KXPI) - She calls herself a sower. And we all know you reap what you sow.

"I want to do something that people need," said Kathleen Lowe, standing in front of her home.

Lowe worked at the Idaho National Laboratory for 20 years. After that, she helped with the community center and after school education. Now she's retired with her number one hobby.

"Just because I can do it. Just to help out people that don't have the money to do it," said Lowe.

She absolutely loves making face masks to protect individuals against COVID-19.

"Probably a thousand," said Lowe, when KIDK Eyewitness News 3 anchor Todd Kunz asked her how many she had made so far.

"Really?" said Kunz.

"Yeah," said Lowe.

Kunz asked her what the response has been like from both people and businesses in the community when she donates her masks?

"Oh, they love it. I have people that want more," said Lowe.

Well, in order to make more, it takes more materials and Lowe showed off all her supplies. They are not cheap, and it comes out of her own pocket. But she said she watches for the sales.

Time to help her and time to Pay It Forward.

"Kathy, how are you?" said a man walking up the sidewalk.

"I'm good. How are you?" replied Lowe.

"Good. I'm Kory (Carling) with Mountain America Credit Union," said the man.

"Oh, hi," said Lowe.

"We've heard about how awesome you are and about your kind heart and using your talents to create masks for our community," said Carling.

"That's what I do. I'm a sower," said Lowe.

"So on behalf of Mountain America Credit Union, I'm here to Pay It Forward," said Carling.

"What?" said Lowe.

"So I've brought with me today, $500 in cash," said Carling, pulling cash from a blue envelope.

"Oh my gosh!" said Lowe.

"That I know you are going to be able to use to continue to make masks for our community and keep us safe, we'd like to Pay It Forward on behalf of Mountain America Credit Union," said Carling.

"Thank you!" said Lowe.

"Thank you," said Carling.

"Right now I'm doing them for pediatrics and I've done them for schools in Idaho Falls and all over and Verizon like here in town and I'm going to make them some more," said Lowe.

If you are in need of a mask, send Todd Kunz an email at the address below and he can notify Lowe.

