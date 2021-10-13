Leauge of Women Voters hosting candidate forums

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The League of Women Voters of Pocatello is giving voters the chance to learn more about the candidates for the upcoming city elections in Pocatello and Chubbuck.

There will be three one-hour forums to be held virtually via Zoom due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Candidates will be answering questions from league members. No questions will be taken from the audience.

Here is a schedule for the upcoming forums:

Wednesday, Oct 13 7 pm: Pocatello mayor and City Council seat #6.

Thursday, Oct 14, 7 pm: Pocatello City Council seats #4 and #5.

Thursday, Oct 21, 7 pm: Chubbuck mayor and City Council.

The forums can be seen here.