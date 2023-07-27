Hayden Paulsen running for Pocatello City Council

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A local small business operator and lifetime resident has announced his candidacy for Pocatello City Council in the upcoming November election.

Hayden Paulsen has said he will announce which seat he is running for at a later date.

Paulsen has lived in Pocatello for more than 20 years and helps operate his family’s agricultural distribution company. Paulsen trained in dispute resolution at Pepperdine Law School’s Straus Institute and has an M.A. from Johns Hopkins in Strategic Studies.

"I love this city and I want to see it thrive. I believe we need fresh ideas and new perspectives to address the challenges and opportunities we face as a community," he said.