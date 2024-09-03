Skip to Content
Pocatello

Man arrested after he barricaded himself in a home

Published 11:21 AM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Police have arrested a 34-year-old man who barricaded himself inside a home Tuesday morning, Sept. 3, 2024.

Just before 8 a.m., police said they got a report of a no contact at a mobile home at 1935 S. 5th Ave. B10. They said Derek A. Partlowe, Jr. locked himself inside the home.

The immediate Response Unit and the Crisis Negotiations Team were called in as they determined the treat level as high.

Negotiators were able to persuade Partlowe to surrender and was arrested without incident, they said.

Partlowe is charged with two counts of violating a no-contact order.

Curtis Jackson

