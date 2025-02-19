Big ticket country music stars head to Pocatello this summer

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheater (the Port) is adding another big ticket band to their lineup of summer concerts. Seven consecutive Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music Group of the Year, Old Dominion, is set to perform at The Port in Pocatello, on August 8th.

“There’s something special about the energy when you’re outside,” says lead singer/guitarist Matthew Ramsey. “It’s a whole other vibe. When you’re out there under the stars, that energy amplifies everything we’re doing. So after a year of playing all the festivals, it was the only way to match that crazy energy.

Joining them on their North American dates are two-time ACM Award nominee, two-time CMA Triple Play Award winner, and 2022/2023 VarietyHitmaker, ERNEST, and rising country singer/songwriter Redferrin.

“If there’s one thing we learned from our summers playing shows and festivals,” Ramsey offers, “it’s that you can create one really great party by bringing people with you who share your energy, commitment to the fans and desire to really have fun on that stage. Everybody we’re bringing with us knows how to have a great time up there, and they share our love for the people who love our music. I can’t wait to get these evenings started.”

Tickets for The Port will be available via ETIX, on Friday, February 28, at 10 AM MT. For more information, click HERE.