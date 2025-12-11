Chubbuck Police investigate tragic incident following traffic stop

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) — The Chubbuck Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding a tragic incident that occurred on the evening of December 10, 2025, in the Petco parking lot.

According to a statement from Chubbuck Police, at approximately 8:52 p.m., an adult male died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound while sitting in his vehicle. The vehicle was parked in the Petco lot after being stopped by an Idaho State Police Trooper for a traffic violation.

Police report that the trooper initially observed the vehicle traveling southbound on Yellowstone Avenue without functioning taillights. After initiating a traffic stop, the driver pulled into the nearby Petco parking lot.

The trooper informed the driver of the reason for the stop and noticed that the man appeared extremely nervous. When asked to exit the vehicle, the man refused, stating he did not want to go to jail. He then pulled out a handgun and pointed it at himself.

The trooper attempted to grab the weapon, but the man resisted. The trooper stepped away from the vehicle, and moments later, the man shot himself. The trooper and other emergency responders began life saving measures.

Authorities have not released the man’s identity out of respect for his family.

Chubbuck Police are reviewing the trooper's body-camera and in-car video footage.