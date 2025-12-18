Pocatello Announces Open House Ahead of Center Street Underpass Construction

The following is a news release from the City of Pocatello:

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Construction on the Center Street Underpass Project is scheduled to begin in early January 2026. To help residents and businesses stay informed, the City of Pocatello and Historic Downtown Pocatello will host an open house on Monday, December 22, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Historic Downtown Pocatello offices, 435 W. Center Street. The event will provide a straightforward overview of the work planned and what the community can expect during construction.

The Center Street Underpass is one of several key connections into Historic Downtown Pocatello, with approximately 10,000 vehicles using the route each day. Motorists will continue to have multiple nearby options to cross the railroad. The Benton Street Bridge is located approximately a half mile from the underpass, and the West Gould Street Bridge is also available for drivers traveling through the area.

Project work will include repairing abutments, replacing retaining walls, updating sidewalks, fascia, and pedestrian tunnel portals, and adjusting the stormwater system by relocating pump controls and power to higher ground. A new pedestrian bridge across Center Street is also part of the planned improvements. All required permits with Union Pacific Railroad have been approved, and crews are preparing to begin work.

The City of Pocatello has coordinated with the Idaho Transportation Department, the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC), and project consultants since 2010. Jacobs Engineering completed the project design, Cannon Builders was awarded the construction contract, and Civil Science will provide construction engineering and inspection services. LHTAC is administering the project. Prior work, such as replacing a City water line and relocating utilities, has already been completed.

The City appreciates the public’s patience during the upcoming construction period and will continue to share updates as the project progresses.

Additional information is available at projects.pocatello.gov.