D25/Pocatello Police confirm all students safe at Pocatello High after unsubstantiated school threat rumor

UPDATED:

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Pocatello High School has returned to normally scheduled classes on Friday morning, Dec. 19, after police determined a rumored threat was unsubstantiated. While the school day continued as scheduled, administrators opted to reschedule a planned assembly out of an abundance of caution.

The incident began on Friday morning when the Pocatello Police Department received reports of a potential threat involving the high school. In response, school staff briefly placed the building under a hall check.

Following a thorough review by school administrators and law enforcement, officials confirmed the threat was unsubstantiated.

“The safety of students, staff, and our community is always our top priority,” said Chief Roger Schei. “When we receive information like this, we take it seriously and respond quickly. In situations like these, it is always better to be cautious while we work to confirm the facts.”

“The safety of students, staff, and our community is always our top priority,” said Chief Roger Schei. “When we receive information like this, we take it seriously and respond quickly. In situations like these, it is always better to be cautious while we work to confirm the facts.”

In a statement posted to Facebook, School District 25 (D25) confirmed that all students remained safe throughout the investigation. The preliminary review of the issue supports their decision to continue the school day as planned; however, today's assembly has been rescheduled.

"We appreciate your partnership in reassuring your learner and discouraging the spread of rumors. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and will share additional information if needed," states the post.