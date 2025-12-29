Driver arrested for DUI after woman dies in Pocatello accident
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A Chubbuck man is facing an aggravated DUI charge after a woman died in a crash Saturday night.
Pocatello Police said the crash happened at North Arthur Avenue and West Clark Street around 7 p.m.
Officers said 25-year-old Guy Guerrero ran a red light with his pickup and hit a car with a man and a woman in it.
Both were taken to the hospital, where the woman later died.
Guerrero and his passenger suffered minor injuries.
Guerrero was booked into Bannock County Jail.