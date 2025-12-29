Skip to Content
Pocatello

Driver arrested for DUI after woman dies in Pocatello accident

KIFI
By
today at 10:50 AM
Published 10:52 AM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A Chubbuck man is facing an aggravated DUI charge after a woman died in a crash Saturday night.

Pocatello Police said the crash happened at North Arthur Avenue and West Clark Street around 7 p.m.

Officers said 25-year-old Guy Guerrero ran a red light with his pickup and hit a car with a man and a woman in it.

Both were taken to the hospital, where the woman later died.

Guerrero and his passenger suffered minor injuries.

Guerrero was booked into Bannock County Jail.

Curtis Jackson

