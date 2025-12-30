Skip to Content
Pocatello

Fire destroys garage in Pocatello home

Flames can be seen burning in a home on Cherokee St. in Pocatello.
Kyle Riley/Pocatello Police
By
today at 9:07 AM
Published 9:15 AM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)—A garage fire caused extensive damage to a home late Monday night in Pocatello.

Pocatello Police say the Pocatello Fire Department were called to 4904 Cherokee Street at 11:25 p.m. They found the garage fully engulfed when they arrived.

The garage is a total loss, while the residence sustained heavy smoke damage.

The said one person was taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalations.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Curtis Jackson

