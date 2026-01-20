Eastern Idaho Ag Expo opens today at ICCU Dome
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Eastern Idaho Ag Expo kicks off today, January 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the ICCU Dome.
Over 150 companies will be at the ICCU Dome and the Student Union Ballroom
The next three days are to focus on the potato industry, and the potato conference topics include:
- Optimizing Temperature and Humidity for Storage
- Management of Potato Viruses
- Integrated Pest Management
- Mitigating Pesticide Drift
Over 25 hours of workshops and seminars will include Impact of Hail and Tuber Bruising, nematode management, glyphosate stewardship, Optimizing Potato Variety Selection, nutrient management, and more.
The event will be held from Tuesday, Jan. 20, through Wednesday, Jan. 21, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.