New Hulu Docuseries revisits Pocatello killing of Cassie Stoddart; “The Scream Murder” to debut Wednesday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)— Hulu is set to premiere a gripping three-part true‑crime documentary examining the 2006 murder of Pocatello teenager Cassie Stoddart — a case that shocked the region and drew national attention for its chilling connection to horror‑movie obsession.

“The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story” is set to debut on Wednesday, Feb. 11, on Hulu retraces the final hours of 16-year-old Stoddart, who was found stabbed to death while house‑sitting on the outskirts of Pocatello. As fear of a random killer spread through the community, investigators focused on the last people to see her alive: her boyfriend Matt, later cleared of involvement, and classmates Brian Draper and Torey Adamcik.

Detectives eventually uncovered a disturbing videotape recorded by Draper and Adamcik — evidence that prosecutors say revealed the teens planning and later attempting to document the murder. The series follows their arrests, trials, and ultimate convictions, exploring how the pair’s fixation on horror films, particularly the 1996 slasher Scream, shaped their deadly plot.

Beyond the investigation, the documentary highlights the lasting trauma for Stoddart’s family, the painful reckoning faced by the boys’ parents, and the ongoing debate over sentencing minors to life in prison. Nearly two decades later, the series returns to Pocatello as Draper and Adamcik reflect from behind bars on the night that changed multiple families forever.

View the trailer above.