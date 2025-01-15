Skip to Content
Two killed in head-on crash near Carey

CAREY, Idaho (KIFI) - Two people were killed in a head-on collision on US 26/93 just north of Carey on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.

Idaho State Police and Blaine County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened at approximately 3:15 p.m. at milepost 213, east of Fishcreek Reservoir Road.

Deputies said a 55-year old man from Idaho Falls was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup and cross the centerline into a 2021 Toyota 4Runner, driven by a 62-year-old woman. Both drivers died at the accident.

A 38-year-old woman passenger in the 4Runner was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello with serious injuries, Blaine County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators said all of them were wearing their seatbelts.

The highway was blocked for nearly 4 hours as deputies and Idaho State Police investigated.

