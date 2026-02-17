High winds and icy winter conditions lead to multiple crashes across Southeast Idaho Tuesday

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) — A combination of strong winds and icy roads made for a hectic and dangerous morning on the roads, and tomorrow, Wednesday, February 18th, we could see more of the same.

Several crashes took place on Highway 33 near Sugar City. This morning, the Madison County Sheriff's Office also responded to several calls of cars sliding off in this area.

Deputies tell Local News 8 it felt like call after call, they responded to a car, a semi, and a van that slid off as a result of high winds. The highway was closed from mile marker 108 to 115 and reopened around 11 A.M. The MCSO tells Local News 8 that even though the roads aren't icy, these heavy winds still make the roads slick.

"They just need to be aware. Don't get distracted. If the wind starts blowing hard, just be mindful of that. Once that starts blowing over the roads, it's going to be ice over really well. So in general, just drive safely. Watch what's going on," said Chief Deputy Vince Kaaiakammu, Madison County Sheriff's Office.

It's a First Alert Weather Day. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Michael Coats is tracking the next storm set to roll in overnight. Watch the News Cast for updates.