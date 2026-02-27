Sugar City man arrested on charges of possession of sexual material exploiting children
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - On a tip from the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Madison County detectives acquired a warrant to search a home in Sugar City. During that search, investigators found sexually exploitative material of a child, which led to an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Zachary Morris.
On Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, Morris was arraigned in Madison County and a $500,000 bond was set. He was formally charged with possession of sexually exploitative material.
Investigators from five other Southeast Idaho law enforcement agencies assisted in the investigation.