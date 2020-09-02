Scam calls make rounds in Jefferson County

Scam Alerts

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reports phone scammers are targeting local county residents.

The sheriff's office said they have received reports from residents stating they have received a phone call from the sheriff's office informing them they have a warrant and the caller is demanding money.

The phone number appears to be from the sheriff's office; however, this is a scam.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office will never call anyone about a warrant or demand money over the phone.

If you are a recipient of one of these phone calls, the sheriff's office said do not give out any of your information and just hang up.