Beware of online holiday scams

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A new report shows trending holiday scams to look out for online.

The most common is phony selling.

Fake accounts or websites may take your money but never deliver any of the items.

So stick to websites you trust and research the company.

Also beware of websites designed to look similar to an official one.

There's also fake invoices.

Scammers will mimic emails sent by banks or businesses claiming the purchase didn't go through.

Don't respond to the email.

Double check directly with the company and your bank to be sure.

A final tip, if you are ever asked to provide personal or financial information that seem unrelated or excessive, it's a scam. Don't do it.