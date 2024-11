POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello Police Department has received reports of someone using the name of Cpt. Higbee.

This caller asks for money and threatens the arrest of their victims.

The department said Cpt. Higbee does work for the Pocatello Police Department, but it is not him calling to ask for money.

Furthermore, nobody from the Pocatello Police Department is calling to ask for money they said.