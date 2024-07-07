Wildlands fire burning near Swan Valley

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - A wildlands fire is burning in the Long Gulch Road area of Swan Valley.

The fire report came in at about 11:30 AM.

Swan Valley Fire Chief Travis Crystal tells Local News 8 that the cause of the fire is believed to be a campfire that got out of control.

Several first responders are on the scene, including Swan Valley Fire, Bonneville County, BLM, and Ucon Fire.

Air support has been called in.

Local News 8 will continue to update you as more information becomes available.