Skip to Content
Top Stories

Wildlands fire burning near Swan Valley

By
New
Published 12:46 PM

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - A wildlands fire is burning in the Long Gulch Road area of Swan Valley.

The fire report came in at about 11:30 AM.

Swan Valley Fire Chief Travis Crystal tells Local News 8 that the cause of the fire is believed to be a campfire that got out of control.

Several first responders are on the scene, including Swan Valley Fire, Bonneville County, BLM, and Ucon Fire. 

Air support has been called in.

Local News 8 will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Linda Larsen

Linda is an anchor and reporter for Local News 8.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content