Report released on Arco crop-dusting crash

ARCO, Idaho (KIFI) - We have a follow-up on the plane crash that happened in Arco on June 20, 2024, that took the life of a crop-dusting pilot. 

The N-T-S-B has released the report on how the two planes collided.

The N-T-S-B provided a graphic showing the flight path according to two witnesses who reported seeing the planes just before they collided. 

The two planes were on intersecting flight lines when they crashed. 

Sage Teichert, the pilot killed in the crash, was dedicated to safety according to his peers.  

There is a fundraiser to help Sage's family. Click here to learn more.

The fundraiser has already raised roughly $33,000 

