Fatal UTV crash near Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho – From an Idaho State Police press release: “Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred at 5:28 p.m. on August 24, 2024, at approximately 1800 Government Road, in Power County.

A 48-year-old male from Pocatello, Idaho, was driving northbound on Government Road in a yellow 2016 Yamaha Razor. The razor left the roadway and rolled.

The driver of the razor succumbed to his injuries at the scene. His passenger, a 51-year-old male from Pocatello, Idaho, sustained serious injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to a local area hospital. The driver and the passenger were not wearing helmets or seatbelts.

Power County Sheriff, Pocatello Police Department, Bannock County EMS and Power County EMS assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.”