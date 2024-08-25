Skip to Content
Top Stories

Fatal UTV crash near Pocatello

MGN
By
today at 1:29 PM
Published 1:34 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho  – From an Idaho State Police press release: “Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred at 5:28 p.m. on August 24, 2024, at approximately 1800 Government Road, in Power County.

A 48-year-old male from Pocatello, Idaho, was driving northbound on Government Road in a yellow 2016 Yamaha Razor. The razor left the roadway and rolled.

The driver of the razor succumbed to his injuries at the scene. His passenger, a 51-year-old male from Pocatello, Idaho, sustained serious injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to a local area hospital. The driver and the passenger were not wearing helmets or seatbelts.

Power County Sheriff, Pocatello Police Department, Bannock County EMS and Power County EMS assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.”

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content