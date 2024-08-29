The best food at the Eastern Idaho State Fair

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The best food is the food of champions! The table was set and so were the judges.

The annual Best Fair Food Contest at the Eastern Idaho State Fair saw competitors across four categories. These four categories are Fairest of Them All, Sweetest of Them All, Best New Entrée, and Best New Sweet Item.

Also announced today, was the annual People's Choice Award, votes were collected on social media.

Winners receive glory, full stomachs, and a banner to proudly display in their booth.

Here are the 2024 winners:

Fairest Of Them All - Sweet

1. Creamy Creations - Better At The Fair Cake

2. Sweet Temptations - The Peach Temptation

3. Creamy Creations - Raspberry Cream Cheese Brownie

Fairest Of Them All - Entrée

1. Blackhawk BBQ Pit - Hog On A Log

2. CR Fish & Things - Sample Platter

3. Smoking B's - Whole Damn Farm

Best New Sweet

1. Sweet Temptations - The Devils Delight

2. Creamy Creations - Strawberry Butter Cake

3. Camille's Crepes - Peachy Keen

Best New Entrée

1. Between The Buns - Surf & Turf

2. Chop & Crab Shack - Crabby Patty Melt

3. Camille's Crepes - Chicken Cordon Bleu

People's Choice

1. Blackhawk BBQ Pit - Mac N' Cheese Bowl

2. Scones - Scone Nuggets

3. Camille's Crepes - Fruit Crepe