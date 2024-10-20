What both sides are saying about Proposition 1

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Proposition One has been discussed extensively this year, and we are just weeks away from election night.

It is now even more important to understand Proposition 1.

The issue proposes opening the Idaho primary elections to all voters and instituting ranked-choice voting in Idaho.

Local News 8 was able to speak with both sides of the issue.

On Friday, representative Wendy Horman appeared in a demonstration in Idaho Falls urging people to vote no on Prop 1.

She told us why she believes voting for Proposition One is bad for Idaho.

“Proposition one misrepresents the actual cost of Idaho taxpayers to the ballot. So 300 to 600,000. The secretary of State says 25 to 40 million. That money doesn't grow on trees. It's going to come out of voter's pockets. And I think they deserve to know the truth about the cost. And I believe the Secretary of State on that,” said Horman.

We also spoke to a representative from Idahoans for open primaries.

Hyrum Erickson says a vote yes on Prop 1 is a vote for more representation in Idaho.

Hyrum said, "Right now our current system in Idaho with our closed primaries, prevents 270 thousand independent voters from voting in what is our most important elections."