Skip to Content
Top Stories

Man injured after shooting incident, Bonneville County Sheriff investigates

MGN
By
today at 2:05 PM
Published 2:21 PM

The following is a press release from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (BCSO) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating an early morning shooting incident that injured a man. Around 6:30 a.m. Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire were sent to a residence on Upland St. to report that a man had been shot. Deputies in the area stopped a vehicle reported to have left the scene and detained a suspect involved in the incident. 

     When Deputies arrived they located a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm. The man was transported by Idaho Falls Ambulance to the hospital for treatment. 

     The investigation is ongoing and Deputies do not believe there is any known threat to the area stemming from this incident.  Further information will be released as it becomes available. 

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content