Man injured after shooting incident, Bonneville County Sheriff investigates

The following is a press release from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (BCSO) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating an early morning shooting incident that injured a man. Around 6:30 a.m. Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire were sent to a residence on Upland St. to report that a man had been shot. Deputies in the area stopped a vehicle reported to have left the scene and detained a suspect involved in the incident.

When Deputies arrived they located a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm. The man was transported by Idaho Falls Ambulance to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing and Deputies do not believe there is any known threat to the area stemming from this incident. Further information will be released as it becomes available.