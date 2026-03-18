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Critchfield outlines second-term vision, vows to protect school funding amid state budget crunch

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today at 6:05 PM
Published 5:57 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — As the 2026 legislative session enters its final stretch, the race for Idaho’s top education post took center stage in Pocatello on Wednesday. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield met with parents and educators at the Magnolia Mansion to outline a second-term vision focused on "the basics," even as school districts brace for a tightening financial belt.

The visit comes at pivital time for Idaho Education, as school districts across eastern Idaho grapple with significant budget gaps.

Addressing the anxiety surrounding mid-year budget adjustments, Critchfield emphasized the need for stability in district contracts.

"We are in the teaching business," Critchfield said. Recognizing that for contracts that have been set, having mid-year cuts would have been devastating. I support the Governor in championing no cuts for the current year."

"So far, the legislature hasn't proposed any, and we are hopeful that remains the case as we look toward maintaining current funding levels in the coming year."

Critchfield announced that she has officially placed her $50 million funding request for special education on hold for the current cycle. But says they are still making upgrades to the program by identifying new solutions and finding ways to move forward responsibly.

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Linda Larsen

Linda is an anchor and reporter for Local News 8.

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