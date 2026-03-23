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Butte County inmate back in custody after escape, car chase

Butte County Sheriff's Office
By
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Published 2:18 PM

ARCO, Idaho (KIFI) — An inmate who escaped a Butte County jail and led police on a brief car chase Monday morning is back in custody.

According to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the unnamed inmate broke out through a damaged section of the jail's recreation yard fence. Once outside, the suspect allegedly stole a vehicle, leading to a short car chase before deputies successfully recaptured him.

In the wake of the escape, police emphasize there is no ongoing threat to the public. BCSO is expected to release further details surrounding the incident later today.

This is a developing story. Local News 8 will provide more updates as we learn additional information.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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