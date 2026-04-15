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WATCH LIVE: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addresses Iran negotiation breakdown

Acquired Through MGN Online on 02/25/2025
MGN
Acquired Through MGN Online on 02/25/2025
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Published 10:58 AM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIFI) — White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt will take the podium today, April 15, to address a breakdown in diplomatic negotiations with Iran. The briefing comes as the U.S. military continues its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz amid the conflict.

Beyond the escalating conflict in the Middle East, Secretary Leavitt is expected to address the ongoing issues with funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

The live press briefing is now over. Watch the recording below:

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