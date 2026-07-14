Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Motorcycle Ride stops in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Dozens of veterans and supporters rolled into Idaho Falls Tuesday as part of the 17th Annual Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Motorcycle Ride, a cross-country journey honoring the nation's fallen service members and supporting Gold Star families.

"Our mission really is to remind these families that we have not forgotten them," said Executive Director Warren Williamson.

The annual ride spans 24 days and travels from Eugene, Oregon, to Washington, D.C., with stops in communities across 18 states.

During Tuesday's stop in eastern Idaho, riders honored Marine Lance Cpl. Dustin Birch and Army Staff Sgt. Shawn Stoddard, both of St. Anthony.

Air Force veteran David Mashburn, who served for 33 years, said participating in the ride is his way of honoring those who never made it home.

"It actually means everything," Mashburn said. "I spent 33 years in the Air Force. I was deployed numerous times and I always made it back home to my family. So the people we do this for, they gave everything for this country."

For Mashburn and many others, the ride has become an annual tradition.

"I'll do it until I can't lift a leg over a motorcycle," Mashburn said.

Before departing Idaho Falls, riders gathered for the National Anthem before continuing on to Billings, Montana.

The riders are accompanied by a ceremonial flame that remains lit throughout the journey. The flame will travel with the group until it reaches Arlington National Cemetery, where it will be extinguished during a closing ceremony on Aug. 2.