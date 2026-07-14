Victor City Council Appoints Sue Muncaster as Mayor Following Resignation

VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI) — The Victor City Council has appointed Council member Sue Muncaster to serve as mayor following the resignation of Mayor Will Frohlich in June.

The council voted 3-0 on July 8 to appoint Muncaster, who will serve the remainder of the current mayoral term through 2027.

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“Residents deserve confidence that their government is focused on solving problems, delivering services, and preparing Victor for the future,” said Acting Mayor Stacy Hulsing. “The Council believed Sue’s experience, collaborative leadership, and understanding of the challenges before us make her the right person to provide that leadership. This appointment allows the City to stay focused on the work that matters most to our residents.”

According to the city, Idaho law requires city councils to fill mayoral vacancies by appointment rather than through a special election.

City leaders said appointing a current council member would help maintain continuity as Victor continues work on several major projects, including wastewater planning, infrastructure improvements, housing affordability and an update to the city's comprehensive plan.

Muncaster has served on the Victor City Council since 2021. Her background includes work as an entrepreneur, nonprofit leader, communications consultant and community advocate. She most recently served as executive director of the Teton Leadership Center and currently serves on the board of the Teton Regional Economic Coalition.

Following her appointment, Muncaster said her priorities include improving communication with residents, supporting city staff, rebuilding trust with regional partners and addressing issues related to growth, infrastructure, affordability and quality of life.

“Our job is to run the City efficiently while helping heal a divided community,” Muncaster said in a staement. “Victor needs leadership that welcomes debate before decisions are made, communicates clearly after decisions are made, and helps the community move forward once lawful decisions have been reached. Criticism of elected officials comes with the job. Harassment of public employees does not. Our staff and consultants deserve accountability, but they also deserve respect.”

Muncaster's appointment creates a vacancy on the Victor City Council. The city said it will announce an application process and timeline for filling the open council seat in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit victoridaho.gov

