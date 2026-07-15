911 Call of ‘Banging and Blood’ Leads to Police Standoff in Jackson; Man in Custody, Woman Hospitalized

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) — A 47-year-old Jackson Hole man is in custody, and a 24-year-old woman has been hospitalized following an early afternoon emergency call that led to a police standoff on South Milward Street.

Details regarding the active investigation remain limited, but local authorities assure the community that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The 911 Call and Police Response

Just after 12:40 PM, the Jackson Police Department (JPD) responded to a 911 call from a home on the 500 block of South Milward Street. According to an official news release, the caller alerted dispatchers to "a significant amount of blood and banging on walls."

As they arrived on the scene, the officers discovered a 24-year-old woman suffering from visible injuries and blood on her body. She was immediately transported to St. John’s Health, accompanied by a police officer and a detective. The severity of her injuries and her current medical condition have not been released.

After attending to the victim, officers learned that a 47-year-old man was still inside the residence. The man had barricaded himself in a bedroom and refused to respond to police commands.

In response, JPD established a secure perimeter around the home with assistance from the Teton County Sheriff's Office and Jackson Hole Fire/EMS. Police Chief Michelle Weber took command of the scene, directing the man to exit the building.

Eventually, the man allowed officers to enter the room and was taken into custody without further incident.

Ongoing Investigation

The 500 block of South Milward Street remains closed to the public and is being treated as an active crime scene. JPD says detectives are currently working to determine the appropriate criminal charges.

"The JPD and Town of Jackson would like to express sincere appreciation to the Teton County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson Hole Fire/EMS for their swift support during this incident," said the department in the release.

This is a developing story. Local News 8 will provide additional updates as we learn new information.