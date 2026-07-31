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Museum of Idaho to host one-day appraisal showcase featuring celebrity experts

Celebrity appraiser Grant Zahajko examines an antique baseball
Museum of Idaho
Celebrity appraiser Grant Zahajko examines an antique baseball
By
Published 11:25 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — If you’ve ever wondered whether that dusty attic find or family heirloom is worth something, you’ll soon have a chance to find out.

This Saturday, August 1, the Museum of Idaho is hosting a Celebrity Appraisal Showcase, a one-day event featuring nationally recognized appraisers Timothy Gordon and Grant Zahajko.

Gordon and Zahajko, known to millions for their TV appearances and decades of auction experience, are donating their time to support the museum. The pair will offer five-minute verbal evaluations on everything from fine art and sports memorabilia to vintage toys and Western artifacts.

"This is a unique opportunity to have renowned experts evaluate your treasured objects—without leaving eastern Idaho," said Camille Farac, Director of Marketing for the Museum of Idaho. "Whether you’d like an appraisal or just want to come watch as a spectator, the event will be educational, entertaining, and full of surprises."

Appraisals are scheduled every five minutes from 10:00 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Each ticket includes a five-minute verbal appraisal for one object. Attendees may bring up to five items by purchasing additional back-to-back appointment times while availability lasts.

You don't need an item to participate. Spectators are welcome to watch the evaluations live throughout the day by purchasing general museum admission at the front desk. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information or to purchase a slot, click HERE.

Editor’s Note: This story was adapted from an original on-air broadcast report with the assistance of AI. All content is thoroughly reviewed and verified for accuracy by the Local News 8 editorial team.

Article Topic Follows: News
Grant Zahajko
idaho falls
museum of idaho
Timothy Gordon

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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