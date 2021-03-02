Yellowstone recruiting for 2021 Youth Conservation Corps program

Wyoming

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) - How would you like to work, learn, play and serve in the world’s first national park?

Yellowstone is currently recruiting for the 2021 Youth Conservation Corps (YCC), a residential work-based education program for young men and women between the ages of 15 and 18.

You can apply HERE.

Completed application materials must be postmarked by March 10, 2021.

A five-week session will be offered from June 28 to July 30.

Twelve youth will be randomly selected from across the country to participate in the program.

Applicants must be citizens of the United States and 15 years of age by June 28, but not over 18 years of age by July 30. Yellowstone recruits youth from all social, economic, ethnic, and racial backgrounds for the program. COVID-19 mitigation measures will be implemented to offer as safe a program as possible this summer.

No previous wilderness experience is necessary, but enjoying camping is a plus since it will be required during work assignments. Applicants should possess a positive attitude, a willingness and ability to work in a physically active outdoor program, and get along well with others. Participants will be required to live in the park. A minimal fee will be charged for room and board. Wages will be set at the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

YCC is designed to develop an appreciation for the nation’s natural resources and heritage through unique educational, recreational, and work experiences. Corps members work together with National Park Service (NPS) staff to complete conservation projects such as trail rehabilitation, campground restoration, and a wide variety of resource management, visitor support services, and maintenance projects.

Participants develop their job and leadership skills while exploring personal values, gaining self-esteem, expanding their awareness of work ethics, and learning firsthand about environmental and conservation issues. Corps members also participate in evening and weekend recreational activities and discover the many options for careers in the NPS and other land management agencies.

Questions may be directed to Yell_YCC_Office@nps.gov.