Yellowstone roads from West Entrance to Mammoth Hot Springs open for 2021 spring bicycling

Wyoming

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) - Those willing to brave the unpredictable elements of spring in Yellowstone National Park can now ride 49 miles between the West Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs.

The following sections of the Grand Loop Road between the West Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs are now open to cycling:

West Entrance to Madison Junction

Madison Junction to Norris Junction

Norris Junction to Mammoth Hot Springs On April 2, the road from Norris Junction to Mammoth Hot Springs will close to all travel from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to allow for heavy equipment operations. It will reopen at 4:30 p.m.



As conditions permit, bicycles may be allowed on two additional park roads. Further updates will be provided.

Bikes are not allowed on the remaining interior park roads until they start to open to public motorized vehicle access at 8 a.m. Friday, April 16. Check park roads for 2021 spring opening dates.

A spring bicycle trip in Yellowstone must be taken seriously for the following reasons:

Snowplows and other motorized vehicles operated by park employees or construction workers on the road.

Quickly changing weather conditions.

Temporary road closures due to weather conditions.

Snow and ice covering sections of road.

Wildlife on roads.

No services available, except limited restrooms.

Stay safe while cycling in Yellowstone by following these guidelines: