Wyo. Governor and First Lady congratulate RISE Award recipients

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon and First Lady Jennie Gordon, in partnership with the Wyoming Department of Education, have announced the 2020 Wyoming Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award recipients.

This award, passed by Congress in 2019 and overseen by the U.S. Department of Education, honors classified school employees who provide exemplary service.

First Lady Jennie Gordon presented the award to the two winners, Dawndrea Daly, Food Service Manager with Platte County School District #2; and Gen Sheets, Food Service Director with Park County School District #6.

“It was such an honor to present the RISE award to both Gen and Dawndrea as they are both true hunger heroes in Wyoming,” the First Lady said. “I am inspired by their devotion and commitment to Wyoming families by ensuring that no child in Wyoming went hungry.”

“It’s wonderful to provide long-overdue recognition to these individuals who serve our education community, helping ensure our teachers can educate and students can learn in a safe, supportive environment,” Governor Gordon said.

Daly was praised by PCSD #2 Superintendent Mike Beard for her enthusiastic support for all students and her community involvement.

“Dawndrea truly believes all students are her kids. She runs a welcoming kitchen and never makes a student feel less than awesome,” Beard said. “She is highly involved in the community and is present when her kitchen needs to be used, stepping right in to help whatever group is using it.”

Sheets’ Superintendent, Peg Monteith, called Sheets “a real leader with a wealth of knowledge.”

“She is also that person that diligently researches the nutrition of any of the items we select to ensure they meet appropriate sodium, sugar and additional healthy guidelines. She really does go above and beyond for the kids” Monteith said. “She also has caught items proposed that did not meet the specifications and is able to assist in providing items that could be bid instead. She is extremely detail oriented and a true asset for our cooperative.”