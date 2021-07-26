Driver inattention investigated as possible cause for fatal crash near Cheyenne

Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) - A fatal crash occurred around milepost 24 on Wyoming 211 northwest of Cheyenne Sunday.

At 5:26 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover.

A 2002 Subaru Outback was headed north on Wyoming 211, and the driver failed to negotiate a curve to the right and exited the roadway's west side, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The driver of the Subaru has been identified as 16-year-old Cheyenne, Wyoming resident Zaden M. Aldrich. Aldrich was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Driver inattention is being investigated as a potential contributing factor.

This is the 56th fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2021 compared to 60 in 2020, 93 in 2019, and 60 in 2018 to date.