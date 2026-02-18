Checkgate: Bribery investigation looming after Wyoming lawmakers receive checks on House Floor

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) — A firestorm of controversy is erupting in the "Cowboy State" after a Teton County Republican leader was caught distributing campaign checks directly on the Wyoming House floor. The incident has sparked a criminal investigation and a rare moment of bipartisan condemnation in the state legislature.

The controversy began on February 9, on the first day of session in the 2026 Wyoming Legislature. Following the day’s legislative session, Rebecca Bextel, a conservative activist and state committee woman for the Teton County GOP, was spotted handing checks to three lawmakers.

Rep. Karlee Provenza (D-Laramie) captured the incident on camera, later describing it to the Cowboy State Daily as a “terrible misuse” of the chamber and “dishonorable.”

"Nothing to Hide"

Bextel has remained defiant, taking to Facebook to clarify her actions. She maintains that the checks were written two weeks prior and were not distributed while the House or Senate were actively in session.

“There’s nothing wrong with delivering lawful campaign checks from Teton County donors when I am in Cheyenne,” Bextel wrote.

Timing and "Optics"

The controversy has drawn significant attention and speculation to recent legislative action. On February 11, the three Republican Representatives who were documented as receiving the checks, Joe Webb (Lyman), Darin McCann (Rock Springs), and Marlene Brady (Green River), all voted to introduce House Bill 141.

The bill, which Bextel has publicly championed, would bar communities like Jackson from implementing policies or imposing "a monetary fee, nonmonetary condition or other concession" in order to offset or incentivize the development of new affordable housing, or to prevent the loss of existing affordable units.

During the bill's introduction, Rep. Mike Yin (D-Jackson) warned colleagues to vote "no" based on the undesirable "optics" of the situation.

While Yin clarified he wasn't making a direct accusation of bribery, Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R-Cody) fired back, calling his comments "defamatory" and an "allegation of quid pro quo."

In response, Bextel quickly took to social media, calling Rep. Yin a "sore loser."

“In an attempt to stop the unconstitutional mitigation fees bill from passing, he essentially tried to accuse me of bribery from the House floor," wrote Bextel.

As of February 18th, HB141 has been placed on House General File, indicating it is awaiting further action by the entire membership of the House.

Formal Investigations and Legal Stakes

The fallout of the Checkgate controversy has been swift. On February 12, all 59 present House representatives unanimously voted to convene a special seven-member committee to investigate the incident.

Under Wyoming's "Misuse of Office" statute (Section 9-13-105b), officials are strictly prohibited from using public facilities, equipment, or "time" for political or campaign activities. If the distribution of checks on the House floor is found to violate this rule, it is classified as a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and potential removal from office.

By February 13th, all 31 Wyoming State Senators had formally condemned Bextel’s actions.

Even Bextel's own party has distanced itself. Kat Rueckert, Teton County GOP Chair, stated the party had "no prior knowledge" of the checks. "Bextel acted on her own accord," Rueckert said.

The legislative probe is currently on hold, however, as the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office has launched a criminal investigation into possible bribery.

Under Wyoming's bribery statutes (Section 6-5-102), if investigators find that any lawmaker accepted a "pecuniary benefit" upon the understanding that their vote or legislative discretion would be influenced—specifically regarding HB 141—they could face a felony conviction. This carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, a $5,000 fine, or both.

In a recent update, Bextel welcomed the scrutiny, expressing hope that the hearings will lead to "clear rules for various types of engagements with representatives and activities on the floor."