Watch ‘The Vice President and the People’ here

Politics

ABC News will host a town hall with Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday, October 15. The live primetime event will be moderated by ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos. Less than a month from Election Day, this town hall will allow voters the opportunity to ask the former vice president the questions most important to them.

The town hall will take place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, PA and will be held in accordance with state and local government health and safety regulations, as well as guidelines set forward by health officials.

You can watch it below.