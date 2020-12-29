Trump, Michelle Obama top Gallup’s 2020 most admired lists

Politics

President Donald Trump and former first lady Michelle Obama are the most admired man and woman of 2020, according to a new Gallup poll released Tuesday.

It’s the first time Trump has topped the list alone, ending a 12-year run by his predecessor, Barack Obama, with whom he tied for most admired in 2019. For Michelle Obama, it’s her third straight year as the most admired woman in America.

For Trump, the title reflects in part his enduring popularity among Republicans, even after a tumultuous year in which he was impeached, widely criticized for his administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and racial tensions, and lost reelection. Gallup noted that few Republicans named anyone else besides the President — who holds a 39% overall approval rating — while Democrats split their votes.

Barack Obama came in second among men at 15%. President-elect Joe Biden came in third with 6% of and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, came in fourth with 3%. Pope Francis, Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Bill Gates were also among the most admired men on the list.

Among party lines, 48% of Republicans chose Trump while Obama was the top choice among Democrats with 32% and Biden received 13% among Democrats. Trump and Obama were split among Independents with 11%.

For most admired woman, Michelle Obama received 10% of votes. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris followed behind Obama with 6% and first lady Melania Trump came in third place with 4%. Melania Trump came in second to Michelle Obama in 2019 and has been among the top 10 most admired women the past four years, but had never placed first.

Hillary Clinton, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Queen Elizabeth II were also among the most admired women.

The poll was conducted by telephone from December 1-17 among a random sample of 1,018 adults. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.