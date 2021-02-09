Alleged Capitol rioter asks judge to let him visit Peru to get married

Politics

A Kentucky man facing four criminal charges linked to the Capitol insurrection asked a federal judge on Tuesday to let him travel to Peru later this month to get married.

Troy Williams of Lexington, Kentucky, told a judge that his fiancé lives in Peru and they plan to get married in the South American country. The 25-year-old groom-to-be said he has a flight booked for February 23 and the trip would last about two weeks, according to court papers.

He is facing four misdemeanor charges related to the attack, including entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct and unlawful picketing. He hasn’t had a chance to enter a plea.

The Justice Department didn’t seek Williams’ detention while he awaits trial, and a judge released him after his arrest. His request to visit Peru is in accordance with the conditions of his release, which say that he needs to secure judicial permission before any international travel.

According to court documents, Williams attended then-President Donald Trump’s incendiary speech on the day of the insurrection, then joined a large crowd walking toward the Capitol. He later admitted to FBI agents that he had entered the Capitol twice during the hours-long assault, according to court documents, saying he gave in to the “herd mentality” of the pro-Trump mob.

Williams allegedly told the FBI, “I wasn’t doing anything wrong or inciteful. We were a part of something, there’s cops here, they tried to stop us, they are not letting us in, but not fighting us.”

Requests for travel from people charged in the Capitol riot have attracted national attention and condemnation from some legal analysts. But it is normal for defendants to make travel requests when they are released before trial, often without any opposition from the Justice Department.

Williams’ attorney did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.