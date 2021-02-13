These Republicans voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial

Politics

Seven Republican senators joined with Democrats in voting to convict former President Donald Trump at the conclusion of his second impeachment trial.

Trump has been acquitted of inciting an insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6. The GOP defections nevertheless stand as a sharp rebuke of the former President.

The Republicans who voted for conviction were:

Richard Burr of North Carolina

Bill Cassidy of Louisiana

Susan Collins of Maine

Mitt Romney of Utah

Lisa Murkowski of Alaska

Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania

Ben Sasse of Nebraska.

The vote was 43 not guilty to 57 guilty — short of the 67 guilty votes needed to convict Trump.

This story is breaking and will be updated.