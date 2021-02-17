Pro-Biden outside group launching with White House’s blessing

Politics

President Joe Biden is getting outside reinforcements to help promote and build support for his policy agenda in the form of a new nonprofit advocacy group, a senior administration official and a person familiar with the matter told CNN.

The nonprofit, named Building Back Together, will launch next month with the White House’s blessing and is expected to air ads and coordinate pro-Biden messaging with other supportive outside groups, the sources said. The Wall Street Journal first reported the group’s impending launch on Wednesday.

White House officials view the group as an important effort to help sell, build and maintain support for Biden’s policy agenda over the coming months — beginning with issues like coronavirus and the economy.

“He has a set of ambitious and bold proposals to move this country forward, and making sure that people who support those proposals and who have grassroots members across the country are involved and in a position to get the information they need is going to help move them forward,” the senior administration official said.

The nonprofit will be run by a group of Democratic strategists who formerly worked on or are close to the Biden campaign, the official said, including: Stephanie Cutter, the 2012 Obama deputy campaign manager who produced the 2020 Democratic National Convention; Addisu Demissie, who ran Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker’s 2020 presidential campaign; Patrick Bonsignore, the Biden campaign’s paid media director; and Matt Barreto, a Biden campaign pollster.

Top White House officials are expected to stay in close touch with the nonprofit’s strategists but will not direct or control the group directly.

