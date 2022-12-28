READ: Former Trump White House aide’s testimony to House January 6 committee

By CNN

The House January 6 committee released another batch of transcripts Tuesday, including two more of its interviews with blockbuster witness Cassidy Hutchinson.

The transcripts shed new light on how then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows regularly burned documents during the presidential transition period, according to Hutchinson, a top Meadows aide, who was interviewed by the committee several times.

Read the transcripts of her May 17 and June 20 depositions below.

