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Lori Chavez-DeRemer out as Labor secretary

<i>Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer testifies before a House Appropriations subcommittee in May 2025.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images via CNN Newsource
Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer testifies before a House Appropriations subcommittee in May 2025.
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Published 3:18 PM

By Alejandra Jaramillo, CNN

(CNN) — Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer will step down from the Trump administration to take a job in the private sector, according to a statement posted Monday by White House communications director Steven Cheung.

“Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer will be leaving the Administration to take a position in the private sector. She has done a phenomenal job in her role by protecting American workers, enacting fair labor practices, and helping Americans gain additional skills to improve their lives,” Cheung said.

Keith Sonderling will serve as acting secretary of the Department of Labor, Cheung added.

CNN has asked the White House for more details, including when Chavez-DeRemer’s departure will take effect.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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