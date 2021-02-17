Senate advances measures to call Idaho special sessions

Idaho Politics

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Senate panel of lawmakers has approved a constitutional amendment allowing the part-time Idaho Legislature to call itself into a special session.

The panel also on Wednesday approved companion legislation that would create the legal process to make that happen.

Currently, only an Idaho governor can call a special session.

Both measures now head to the full Senate.

The legislation stems from lawmaker dissatisfaction with restrictions Republican Gov. Brad Little put in place last March to reduce coronavirus infections and deaths.

The Republican-dominant Legislature had adjourned for the year by then.

If the full Senate approves the amendment, it would go before voters in November 2022.