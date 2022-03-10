Skip to Content
today at 2:55 PM
Published 3:26 PM

Gov. Gordon signs 2 bills, vetoes 1 bill Thursday

Governor Mark Gordon

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) –  Governor Mark Gordon has taken action on three bills on Thursday.

The Governor signed the following bills into law today:

Bill No.Enrolled Act #Bill Title
SF0007 SEA0014          Wyoming gaming commission-scrivener error correction.
SF0067 SEA0019          State funded capital construction.

A letter addressing SF0007 is below.

22 Senate Enrolled Act 14 - Wyoming Gaming Commission-scrivener error
correction.Download

The Governor also exercised his veto authority on the following bill:

Bill No.Enrolled Act #Bill Title
F0098 SEA0018          Federal emergency COVID-19 relief funding-limitations.

The Governor’s veto letter for SF0098 is below.

Veto of SF0098/SEAct No. 18/Senate File 98 - Federal emergency COVID-19
relief funding-limitations.Download

The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2022 Legislative Session, as well as the Governor’s letters, can be found on the Governor’s website. 

