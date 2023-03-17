Gordon vetoes bill he says would have confused voters

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon exercised his veto authority on Senate File 131- Prohibition on delivery of unsolicited ballot forms Friday.

The governor signed several bills this session to strengthen election integrity and security but says changes made to this bill during the legislative process muddled the bill’s language and intent. The governor expressed concern SF 131 as currently written would have resulted in unintended consequences that would compromise election confidence and integrity, and might provide a means to inappropriately suppress proper absentee voting.

SF0131 was brought forward to address the distribution of certain campaign materials and forms to apply for absentee ballots. But, the governor wrote, clarifying language was removed from the final bill.

“I want to be clear, at no time have I been presented with facts of fraud, mismanagement, or malfeasance in Wyoming’s election process. Even so, over the past month, I have signed those bills which strengthen election integrity and security, such as codifying existing election rules. SF0131, as delivered to my desk, is superfluous and potentially confusing. Consequently, I must veto SF0131,” Governor Gordon wrote.

The Governor’s veto letter is attached and may be found here.

Governor Gordon also allowed SF0127 - Wyoming Stable Token Act to go into law without his signature. The Governor’s letter addressing SF 0127 is also attached and may be found here.

A list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2023 Legislative Session can be found on the Governor’s website.