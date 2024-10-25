A man was killed after being struck by a semi trailer

RUPERT, Idaho (ISP RELEASE) – Idaho State Police is investigating a fatality crash that occurred at 11:02 a.m. on Friday, October 24, 2024, on westbound State Highway 25 at milepost 52, in Rupert, Idaho.

A 37-year-old-male from Burley, was traveling westbound on State Highway 25 in a 2024 Volvo semi-truck pulling two trailers. A 60-year-old male pedestrian was struck by the second trailer as the driver of the Volvo swerved to avoid the pedestrian.

The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Volvo was wearing a seat-belt.

The westbound lanes of State Highway 25 were blocked for approximately two hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

###

4251 / 4564