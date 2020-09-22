Skyline, Sugar-Salem, and West Side top week 4 media polls

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Skyline wasn't gone long. The Grizzlies retake the top spot in the new 4A state football media poll. They dropped out of first after a road loss to Rigby.

Skyline bounced back by beating the new number one Blackfoot on Friday. The Broncos dropped back to third. It's the second straight week the two conference rivals have swapped spots in the poll.

Rigby remained at number 2 in the 5A poll after shutting out Hillcrest at home. The Trojans did get four first place votes. Highland climbs up a spot to number 4 after winning its 10th straight Black and Blue Bowl Friday night.

Sugar-Salem holds on to the top spot in 3A after surviving Marsh Valley in overtime Friday. South Fremont joined the rankings tied at 5th after topping Firth to start 4-0.

West Side and North Fremont both firmly held on to the top two spots in the 2A poll. The Pirates shut down Cole Valley Christian 50-0. The Huskies did not play this past week. Firth slipped a spot down to 5th.

No teams from District 5 or 6 made the 1A Division I poll this week.

In the 1A Division II poll, Rockland dropped down a spot after a surprising home loss to North Gem. The Bulldogs are tied for 4th this week.

The entire poll can be seen here:

STATE MEDIA POLL

Week 4

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

Coeur d'Alene (7) 2-0 49 1 Rigby (4) 4-0 46 t-2 Rocky Mountain 3-0 37 t-2 Highland 4-1 20 5 Eagle 2-1 11 4

Others receiving votes: Meridian 1, Post Falls 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

Skyline (9) 3-1 52 3 Vallivue (2) 4-0 44 4 Blackfoot 3-1 27 1 Middleton 2-1 23 2 Emmett 3-1 13 —

Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 4, Pocatello 2.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

Sugar-Salem (8) 4-0 51 1 Gooding (3) 4-0 47 2 Kimberly 4-0 32 3 Fruitland 3-0 14 5

t-5. Homedale 1-1 10 4

t-5. South Fremont 4-0 10 —

Others receiving votes: Teton 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

West Side (11) 4-0 55 1 North Fremont 2-0 44 2 Melba 1-1 29 3 Aberdeen 2-1 17 5 Firth 2-2 15 4

Others receiving votes: Declo 3, New Plymouth 1, St. Maries 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

Prairie (11) 2-0 55 1 Oakley 4-0 44 2 Lighthouse Christian 3-0 33 3 Raft River 2-1 16 4 Genesee 3-0 7 —

Others receiving votes: Butte County 5, Kamiah 3, Notus 2.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

Carey (11) 3-0 55 1 Dietrich 4-0 44 2 Mullan-St. Regis 3-0 29 4

t-4. Rockland 3-1 15 3

t-4. Kendrick 1-1 15 —

Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend 3, Castleford 3, Garden Valley 1.

VOTERS:

Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Jim Church, KORT-FM

Dylan Carder, KIFI/KIDK

Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Brittany Cooper, KMVT

Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle

Allan Steele, Post Register

John Wustrow, Idaho Press